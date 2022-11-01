Hyderabad set to get three new model corridors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

The model corridors are to be developed at Nanakramguda Junction to IT Heights Road, Bio-Diversity to Leather Institute and IT Heights Road to Khajaguda Junction.

Hyderabad: The city is all set to get three new model corridors in the western Hyderabad, a Road over Bridge (RoB) at Chandanagar from Narne Road to NH-65 (at GSM Mall), apart from 8,000 CCTV cameras installed in different parts.

While the surveillance cameras will be installed at strategic locations in slums and parks with an estimated cost of Rs 19.18 crore, the RoB from Narne road to NH-65 (GSM Mall) via RTC Colony road will be built by acquiring 28 properties.

The model corridors are to be developed with Rs 16.7 crore at Nanakramguda Junction to IT Heights Road (Gachibowli), Bio-Diversity to Leather Institute and IT Heights Road to Khajaguda Junction. Each model corridor will have a three-lane main carriageway developed adjacent to the central median and another 6-metre service road apart from a 1.8-metre bicycle track along with a pavement.

A kerb will demarcate the three-lane main carriageway and the service road adjacent to each other and another kerb will separate the cyclists from the traffic on the service roads. Every model corridor will also have saplings planted on the pavement.

While the proposals on model corridors will be approved in the GHMC Standing Committee meeting this week, the committee has already approved the proposal to redesign the Bandlaguda Main Road to Aramghar stretch into a model corridor.

Meanwhile, the other proposals before the committee this week include granting permission to Vasavi Group LLP for the development of a 100 feet wide BT Road in Balaji Nagar ward with their own fund and maintenance of central medians by companies under CSR. The central median stretch from Serilingampally Zonal Office to Chandanagar Railway Station is proposed for maintenance for three years by Kamalasana Properties & Services Private Limited, the RTO Office Kondapur to Allywn Cross Road central median for one year by KIMS Hospital Enterprises Private Limited.