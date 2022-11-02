Hyderabad flyovers get colourful makeover

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

GHMC has come up with theme-based artworks and mural paintings on the walls of Kukatpally-Madhapur flyover. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: In an attempt to make the commute along the city flyovers a pleasant one and to further scale up the aesthetics of the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is utilising the components of flyovers and also the spaces under them.

As a part of this exercise, vertical gardens are being developed on the pillars of the flyovers and the space underneath is being developed into a lung space while the walls, ramps and other components of the flyovers are being painted to make it attractive.

While the painting works are underway at the flyover near Hitec City MMTS station and the Biodiversity flyover, the development of vertical gardens is under progress at the Biodiversity flyover.

“Extended Chandrayangutta flyover, Chandrayangutta old flyover and the under-construction Kothaguda flyover along with other Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) projects will have vertical gardens and the works to green them will commence this month, “said a GHMC official.

According to the officials, wherever possible, artistic depictions and paintings will deck up the flyover based on the significance of the place and also wall paintings illustrating the rich heritage and culture of Hyderabad, Telangana and India. The Biodiversity flyover is one such example which has paintings of animals and greenery on its pillars depicting the theme of biodiversity.

These art works are in addition to the installation of water cascades, colourful illumination and other beautification works that will be taken up under the city flyovers. While continuing with creation of green patches along the flyovers in the city, the GHMC’s Urban Bio-Diversity wing is striving to have them developed as small lung spaces equipped with walkways.

While the lung space under the Shaikpet flyover has already been made available to people, the area under the flyover near Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar is presently under development. Meanwhile, at selected locations, plans are underway to develop spaces below the flyovers as resting areas for pedestrians and passersby.

“Besides developing greenery under the flyovers, the corporation at selected flyovers will build pathways, install benches, make drinking water arrangements besides making available tea, coffee and snacks by setting up food kiosks,” said a GHMC official.