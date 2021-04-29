GHMC’s Covid control room abuzz with calls

As per the civic body records since April 1, 563 people from different parts of the city have received information, assistance, and got their doubts clarified through control room

Hyderabad: At a time when reliable information pertaining to hospitals, vaccination centres and health-related queries top the necessity chart amid Covid-19 second wave, the GHMC’s Covid Control Room has come as a boon for the denizens. The control room has been responding to dozens of calls every day and providing information on Covid sought by the callers.

As per the civic body records since April 1, 563 people from different parts of the city have received information, assistance, and got their doubts clarified. Apart from Covid kits and vaccination centres, callers also sought information on healthcare infrastructure and facilities available for them.

“Several people enquired about vaccination centres and after confirming their address, we guided them to the nearest centre. We also assisted them with guidelines and procedure to be followed in order to take the jab,” said Anuradha, the special officer appointed to monitor the control room where staffers work round-the-clock.

Another staffer working in the GHMC Covid Control Room said that some calls received by them pertained to inter-State transportation issues. “Questions such as, ‘do I need a pass to cross Telangana border and go to Andhra Pradesh’, ‘What additional precautions should I take when I travel’ were also received by us,” he said. Assistance was also provided for ambulance services and information regarding containment zones.

