| Girls Walk Away With Large Number Of Seats In Six Year Btech Programmes Offered By Rgukt

Girls walk away with large number of seats in six-year BTech programmes offered by RGUKT

This time, 976 girls got provisional admissions as against 428 boys, translating the ratio of girls and boys among those selected to 69:31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 05:52 PM

A view of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) or IIIT-Basar

Hyderabad: Girls walked away with a large number of seats in the six-year BTech programmes offered by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, for the academic year 2024-25.

This time, 976 girls got provisional admissions as against 428 boys, translating the ratio of girls and boys among those selected to 69:31. Overall, 1,404 candidates were given provisional admission by the university in the first phase of admissions.

A list of candidates provisionally selected was released by Principal Secretary (Education), Burra Venkatesham, along with RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana, here on Wednesday.

The list has been made available on the university website https://www.rgukt.ac.in/.

At 330, the highest number of students was from Siddipet district followed by 157 students from Nizamabad and 132 from Sangareddy district. Among those selected, 95 per cent were from the government schools and remaining from the private schools.

The first phase of certificate verification will be conducted on the university campus from July 8 to 10. It is mandatory for all provisionally selected candidates to attend the counselling on the prescribed dates along with necessary original certificates.

Those students who do not attend the counselling will forfeit any claim for the admission, the RGUKT said. Date of reporting at the campus will be informed to candidates in the due course.