Telangana govt lifts ban on transfers from July 5 to 20

3 July 2024

The ban on transfers will be re-imposed from July 21.

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders relaxing the ban on transfers and directed the Heads of Departments concerned to initiate the process. A schedule has been released to complete the process of transfers from July 5 to 20. The ban on transfers will be re-imposed from July 21.

Accordingly, all the departments concerned will finalise operational mechanism to prepare and publish incumbency particulars including clear vacancies and list of the employees to be compulsorily transferred between July 5 and 8. The employees should submit their applications with options between July 9 and 12, while verification of applications and preparation of master list after counseling will be completed between July 13 and 18.

The transfer orders will be issued on the last two days i.e. on July 19 and 20, where the employees will be deemed to have been relieved from the previous station after third day of issue of transfer orders. As per the guidelines, no employee with less than two years of service at a particular place as on June 30 this year will be transferred.

The condition of completion of two years, however, need not be followed in respect of transfers on spouse grounds. The employees who completed four years of service in a particular station as on June 30, would not be retained at their present station. However, the employees who are retiring before June 30, 2025 will not be transferred even if they have completed four years of service, unless they make a specific request for their transfer.

To ensure that there is no dislocation of the work, not more than 40 per cent of employees in any cadre will be transferred. The priority criteria finalised for consideration of options include — when more than one employee opts for a particular place, priority will be given in the prescribed order, subject to satisfaction of other conditions specified now and the employee not facing charges in departmental/criminal proceedings.

Besides, husband and wife cases (only one of the spouse will be shifted following the prescribed procedure); the employees retiring before June 30, 2025 in case if they opt for transfers; employees with disability of 70 per cent or more; employees having mentally retarded children to a place where medical facilities are available; widows appointed under the compassionate appointment scheme; medical grounds for six specified diseases (either self or spouse or dependent children and dependent parents) to places where facilities are available for treatment and employees working in hardship areas.