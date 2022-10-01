Sunday Funday: Pre Dasara celebrations at Tank Bund this Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Sunday Funday at Tank Bund is to get bigger and better this Sunday than the previous weeks. The immensely popular event is promising an even better taste of Telangana’s tradition.

According to Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, the attractions for Sunday-Funday on October 2, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, would include Bathukamma apart from usual eateries, handlooms and handicraft stalls, lighting, fireworks, and the free sapling distribution by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The City Police are implementing traffic restrictions along the route, apart from arranging for parking for visitors to the Tank Bund.