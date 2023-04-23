Ghosted Review: The film offers little for rom-com action lovers

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas starrer Ghosted is a big disappointment as there is not one scene that appears lifelike

By Abhinav Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Film: Ghosted

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Cast: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody

When you hear about Director Dexter Fletcher teaming with the likes of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, with the backing of Apple Studios, you would expect an outing that would not disappoint you.

Brace yourselves to be disappointed. You have all that would have resulted in a good movie – an idea from the team that delivered Deadpool, a lead pair that worked earlier on two successful outings, a Marvel superhero, an actress who played the role of one of the biggest American actresses on screen, and a good director. Tragically, Ghosted is the case of too many cooks.

We have Cole (Chris Evans), a farmer/history academician/plant obsessive falling head over heels for enigmatic mysterious art curator Sadie (Ana De Armas) at a farmers’ market. After some truly painful banter about plants, they decide to go on an impromptu date. He is smitten and informs his family – Dad (Tate Donovan), Mom (Amy Sedaris) and cynical sister Mattie (Lizze Broadway) that Sadie is the one.

As the script moves, he is advised by his near and dear that Sadie has ghosted him after their first date. Refusing to believe that he is ghosted, Cole is on a mission to track and meet Sadie. He is kidnapped and is about to be tortured by a set of goons.

He soon discovers that Sadie is an agent working with the CIA. Before they can decide on a second date, Sadie and Cole are forced to undertake an international adventure to save the world from arms dealer Leveque (Adrien Brody).

One thing working in favour of the film is that it is the dame that is in distress and not the damsel. The script is very lifeless. Categorized as a romantic-comedy-action movie, this outing has neither. The chemistry between Chris and Ana De is cringeworthy.

Tragically it is Chris Evans who appears to be miscast as a local farmer. He has portrayed too many roles to be cast as a local farmer struck by Cupid. One cannot fathom Chris playing a comical loverboy role. He is, at best, semi-comical when required.

Fletcher ought to have made the effort to ensure that at least one scene appears lifelike. Ana De is good at the action sequences. It pains to see Adrien Brody not have much to do.

Ghosted can definitely be ghosted.

