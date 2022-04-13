GHSPCA to distribute free water bowls for bird lovers in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti

Hyderabad: The rising temperatures during summer ends up in widespread dehydration and fatality among birds.

And as the mercury levels continue to rise in the city in the last couple of weeks, the Greater Hyderabad Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) has come forwards to provide some succour to the birds and also animals.

The voluntary group has so far rescued over 130 birds and is also holding a free water bowl campaign under which bowls are given to animal lovers free of cost.

“Due to peak summer conditions, many animals and birds are getting dehydrated due to lack of food and water. Since last month we’ve been rescuing a lot of dehydrated birds,” said Soudharm Bhandari, Coordinator of GHSPCA.

These light-weight bowls provided by the GHSPCA can be placed anywhere filled with clean water or food for birds. They are distributing four kinds of bowls – one for animals, two kinds of hanging bowls for birds, and tower feeders for birds

The organisation has taken up a similar initiative in 2017 as well, but only for animals. This year, the team has bought 500 bowls and is planning to procure more as per demand.

These bowls are distributed at various locations in the city such as Ameerpet, Badichowdi, Bowenpally, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Chaitanyapuri, DV Colony, Kachiguda, Kukatpally/BHEL, Malakpet, Monda Market, Rasoolpura, and Tarnaka.

For donations and also to get the bowl delivered to your places, you can call 88867 43881. GHSPCA is also organizing a stall at Nizam grounds on Thursday from 11 am to 2.30 pm to distribute bowls.

