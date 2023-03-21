| Girl To Goddess Anthology Of Poems On Healing Self Love And Self Discovery

‘Girl to Goddess’: Anthology of poems on healing, self-love and self-discovery

Written by popular Instagram poet Nishi, the poems are deeply personal, touching on universal themes of struggle, pain and healing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘Girl to Goddess’ is a collection of powerful and moving poems that speaks to the struggles of the human experience and how one surmounts them.

Written by popular Instagram poet Nishi, the poems are deeply personal, touching on universal themes of struggle, pain and healing. Through this collection of insightful poems, Nishi takes the reader on a journey of mistakes, failures, fears, lessons, perspectives and realisations about life, love and everything in between.

She explores the idea of finding the inner divinity, or the goddess within, and how listening to this voice helped her find a sense of peace and purpose.

Nishi writes candidly about her own struggles with finding happiness, dealing with relationships and the challenges she faced on her journey towards self-acceptance and self-love. She shares her vulnerabilities and opens up about her deepest emotions. Her words inspire readers to look inwards and embrace their own inner divinity, encouraging them to find their own path towards healing and self-love.

Nishi’s writing is a testament to the power of self-reflection and the importance of finding the goddess within, and her words will resonate with readers long after they’ve turned the final page.

Title: Girl to Goddess

Genre: Anthology of poems

Author: Rishi

Pages: 294

Price: Rs 299