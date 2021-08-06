GITAM appoints Dr Virander Singh as new Chancellor

Dr Chauhan, a scientist who has worked in genetic engineering and biotechnology, is known for his contributions towards developing a recombinant vaccine for malaria.

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University has appointed Dr Virander Singh Chauhan as its new Chancellor. GITAM president M Sribharath handed over the appointment letter to Dr Chauhan at his residence, New Delhi on Thursday.

Dr Chauhan, a scientist who has worked in genetic engineering and biotechnology, is known for his contributions towards developing a recombinant vaccine for malaria, the GITAM said in a press release.

A Rhodes Scholar, he received the Padma Shri in 2012. An alumnus of Delhi University, Dr Chauhan began his career at St Stephen’s College and then went to Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship.

He began teaching at IIT Kanpur in 1982 before starting work as a senior scientist with a UN organisation, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, in 1988, he went on to serve as a director in the same organisation for 16 years, it added.

