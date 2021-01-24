Gitanjali Devashray celebrates Sankranthi

By | Published: 5:52 pm

Gitanjali Devashray celebrated the festival of harvest- Makar Sankranthi with full pomp and show. Staff and students made efforts to make it an august celebration. The programme started with a prayer thanking the Almighty for this bountiful harvest. This was followed by a speech to highlight the significance of this festival and also how it is celebrated in different parts of the country with different names. There was also a traditional Telangana harvest song sung by the students. The assembly concluded with a dazzling dance on famous Gobbemma song thus keeping the spirit of the festival.