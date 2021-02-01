Gitanjali Devashray: Fun learning with puppetry

The session was attended by renowned ventriloquist M Santhosh Kumar.

A happy child is a healthy child. Keeping this philosophy in mind Gitanjali Devashray organized a session on puppetry art form for the students of class IV and V.

The session was attended by renowned ventriloquist M Santhosh Kumar. Ventriloquism is an age-old stagecraft in which the artist creates the illusion that his voice is coming from a different source, typically a puppeteer dummy. He used a variety of puppets to educate the kids, like a little girl, dinosaur, naughty boy, crow, crocodile.

Students watched the ventriloquist perform with rapt attention even as he urged children to imbibe good habits like good behaviour, focus on studies, maintaining social distance and screen time .

A few children also showed their ventriloquism skills and desire to hone it better. It was an excellent forum to learn and enjoy simultaneously, students opined.

