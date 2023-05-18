Go First resumes flight operations from May 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Go First Airlines is planning to resume flight operations from May 27. The media reports say that the memo sent to the pilots read that the airlines have decided to conduct an online ground refresher course, which is mandatory for pilots who haven’t been flying since May 3. The pilots were also informed about the commencement of operations from May 27.

According to media sources, Go First is working on a business plan to resume operations with a fleet of 20 fewer aircraft. Up to May 2, the airline operated 27 aircraft, and it had key departure slots at the airports of Mumbai and Delhi. Although the goal is to restore operations as quickly as possible, it will be done on a scaled-down schedule.

Earlier, Go First Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights until May 26. “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until May 26, 2023, are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused, ” tweeted Go First Airlines.