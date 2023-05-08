Stop selling tickets: DGCA to Go First Airlines

05:07 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has directed GO First Airlines to stop ticket sales with immediate effect.

The airline operator has been given 15 days from the day they received this notice to respond. A decision will then be made on whether or not to renew their Air Operators Certificate (AOC) based on the information provided in their response.

DGCA said, “In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.”

Earlier, the airlines extended the suspension of the flights from May 9 to 15 and cancellation to May 12.

Before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has reserved its decision, the carrier has filed a claim for voluntary insolvency resolution procedures.

