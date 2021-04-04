Go for eco-friendly pot coolers this summer!

Nizamabad technician Jogu Pramod’s pot coolers have been in the news ever since he began selling them in 2017, with customers who bought them then still using them happily

Hyderabad: This summer, instead of going for conventional air coolers that blow a hole in your purse, why not try something eco-friendly?

Nizamabad technician Jogu Pramod’s pot coolers have been in the news ever since he began selling them in 2017, with customers who bought them then still using them happily. Pramod, who hails from Shetpally of Nizamabad, says his pot coolers are economical and eco-friendly.

Pramod completed his schooling and intermediate from Shetpally before heading to Mumbai to do an ITI course and acquired expertise in air conditioners and refrigerators.

“When I used to come on vacation to my native place, it was very hot. It was then that I began thinking of trying and inventing an air cooler that would be reasonable in price and can be utilized by all. The ones available in the market are either plastic or of metal. I began researching in 2017 and after a lot of trial and error, got successful. It’s been four years and most of my customers are very happy and are still using the ones they purchased three years ago,” says Pramod, who worked in the Middle East for 10 years before returning to homeland.

As the earthen pot itself has a wonderful nature of cooling itself naturally, Pramod made use of this property. Water inside the clay pot becomes cool due to evaporation. The tiny pores in the surface of the clay pot allow evaporation very quickly due to which the heat of the water inside the pot comes down, he explains.

Pramod has designed three different sizes of the pot cooler. A small one comes at Rs.2,700 while a medium-sized one is sold at Rs 3,250 and the jumbo at Rs 5,850. The small and medium ones run with 10 litres of water while the jumbo requires 20 litres of water and the coolers will run for 12 hours on the trot.

“Everything is inbuilt in the pot and the power consumed by the pot cooler, even when it is used continuously for 20 hours, is just one unit. The pot cooler has zero maintenance. One has to change the cooling pads only once in two years if they are staying in dusty areas,” says Pramod, who has distributors across Telangana. Those interested can contact him on 7731838152.

