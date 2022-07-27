Godavari water level receding at Bhadrachalam

Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam has been receding and came down to 41 feet at 7 pm with a discharge of 8.47 lakh cusecs on Wednesday.

The district witnessed light to heavy rain during the past 24-hours. A highest rainfall of 7.5 cm was recorded in Gundala mandal while in Pinapaka and Tekulapalli mandals received 5.8 cm and 6.2 cm rainfall respectively and in Cherla mandal 2.3 cm rainfall was recorded during the period.

Chintakani and Mudigonada mandals in Khammam district witnessed heavy rainfall of 10.8 cm and 6.5 cm respectively while the other mandals received very light to moderate rainfall, officials said.

Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in Tekulapalli and Yellandu areas in Kothagudem district was affected due to rains. Irrigation officials have lifted 22 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal to discharge 43, 625 cusecs.