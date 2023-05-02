Godfather of AI warns of its adverse effects, quits job at Google

Geoffrey Hinton, who is called as the 'Godfather of AI' quit his job and warned the world of artificial intelligence's dangers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:23 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Often touted to be the ‘Godfather of AI’, cognitive psycologist and computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton quit his job at Google and warned the world of the adverse effects of artificial intelligence technology, US media reported on Monday.

According to reports, Hinton created a foundation technology for AI systems, yet now says that advancements made in the field posed “profound risks to society and humanity”.

“It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things. Take the difference and propagate it forward. That’s scary,” he said to ‘The Times’.

He also added that because of the competition between tech giants, powerful AI models are being released at dangerous speeds without due diligence and that this is also risking jobs and spreading misinformation.

In 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT popularised the AI chatbot tools. Soon, Google released its interactive chatbot Bard and other tech giants followed, creating fierce competition between the companies to win the ‘AI war’.