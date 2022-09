| Cm Kcr To Unveil Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi At Gandhi Hospital

CM KCR to unveil statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

This was announced by Health Minister, T Harish Rao who along with Animal Husbandry Minister, T.Srinivas Yadav, inspected the works at Gandhi Hospital premises on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital will be unveiled by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC and HMDA senior officials also accompanied the Ministers during the inspection.