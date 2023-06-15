| Avid Birdwatcher Aasheesh Pitties Book The Living Air To Be Launched At Gzh On June 16

Avid birdwatcher Aasheesh Pittie’s book ‘The Living Air’ to be launched at GZH on June 16

Aasheesh Pittie is the editor of the ornithological journal ‘Indian Birds’. He has been the engine behind books such as ‘Birds in Books’, ‘Three Hundred Years of South Asian Ornithology’ and ‘The Written Bird: Birds in Books 2’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad has announced the season’s opening with the launch of ‘The Living Air’, a book by the Hyderabad birder, author, and editor, Aasheesh Pittie on June 16 at 7 pm.

Aasheesh Pittie is the editor of the ornithological journal ‘Indian Birds’. He has been the engine behind books such as ‘Birds in Books’, ‘Three Hundred Years of South Asian Ornithology’ and ‘The Written Bird: Birds in Books 2’. He also compiled a searchable bibliographic database of over 35,000 works on South Asian ornithology.

The launch will be followed by a discussion between the author and Sita Reddy, audience Q & A, and a book signing. Sita Reddy is a writer, researcher, and curator whose recent work on nature has focused on the cultural histories of flora plants, trees, forests, gardens, landscapes, and ecosystems.

Presented by Hyderabad Literary Festival, Juggernaut, and the Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, the book launch, which is a hybrid event, will take place at the Hamburg Hall, GZH. The Living Air has been published by Juggernaut under the Indian Pitta Imprint.

Those who cannot attend in person can join on the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/@HLF-India .

Also Read Slushie, the new cool drink in Hyderabad