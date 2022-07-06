‘Sang o Shayari’ to be an interesting ‘mulaaqaat’ of singers, poets and poetry lovers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Other Kohinoors, The Rocks of Hyderabad and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad are set to organise an evening of poetry – ‘Sang O Shayari’ – a ‘Mulaqaat on Rocks and Shayari’ on July 17, 5 pm to 7 pm. The online event on Zoom platform, also streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, is co-sponsored and co-hosted by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, Lamakaan, Society to Save Rocks and Poetry Society of Hyderabad.

‘I am here to wonder’ conversations, ‘Sang o Shayari’, is a ‘mulaaqaat’ (meeting) with esteemed singers, poets and poetry lovers. The focus will be on how the words “Sang”, “Pathar”, etc., are used in beautiful moving lyrics in Dakhani and Urdu poetry.

The featured artistes include the Warsi brothers, singing beloved Qawwali, as well as an original composition based on a poem on Pathar (by Qudsi), that they have created for this Mulaqaat! Other singers and poets who have agreed to grace the conversation are Poova Guru, Dr Kirti, Gopika, Jamila Nishat, Sajjad Shahid, Guru Sharan Singh, Raza Mir, and Ali Mir.

A participatory session with the audience sharing some beautiful poetry is expected at the event which has Mohd Abdul Nayeem and Pallavi Verma as MCs.