CM KCR calls for amplifying Telangana’s progress to rectify decades of injustice

Chandrashekhar Rao also delved into the achievements of the BRS government in the last 10 years and have garnered the nation's attention.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:03 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS government was rectifying the decades of injustice meted out to Telangana and setting an example for rest of the country in terms of welfare and development. He said while significant progress had been achieved over the 77 years of India’s independence, there was still a considerable way to go in attaining all the anticipated goals.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promises and enduring hardships that persist, despite the nation’s abundant resources and strong workforce, due to inefficient governance and historical mismanagement. He reminded the persistent struggles faced by marginalised communities like Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and weaker sections till date.

Addressing the people of Telangana after unfurling the national flag for the tenth consecutive time at Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister reflected on Telangana’s own non-violent struggle for statehood and its transformation after achieving the statehood. He stated that the resilient efforts of the BRS government resulted in resurrecting the State’s fortunes within a short span of 10 years.

Chandrashekhar Rao explained about the turnaround of the State from the arid past to a rejuvenated Telangana in the last 10 years, from a region struggling with droughts, water and power scarcity, and agrarian distress to a thriving and prosperous State. He stated that the Godavari River, as the State’s lifeline, now sustains Telangana’s fertile lands, supported by an extensive network of canals and reservoirs including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

He announced that with the hurdles for environmental clearance being removed, the Palamuru Rangareddy LIS would be completed within the stipulated time to start pumping the water soon.

“The BRS government came to power in the midst of untenable conditions and carried out the reconstruction of Telangana as a sacred work. With hardwork, honesty and commitment, we successfully steered a devastated Telangana towards the path of development within a short span. Telangana is placed in the top position in the country in many fields. With a visionary perspective and transparent policies, we reached a stage where ‘Telangana Practices – Nation Follows’,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also delved into the achievements of the BRS government in the last 10 years and have garnered the nation’s attention. He said Telangana’s development model, characterised by its focus on both development and welfare, has sparked a nation-wide debate, showcasing the State as an exemplar of effective governance.

The Chief Minister asserted the State government’s commitment to holistic and inclusive development with a comprehensive approach to ensure infrastructural growth in both urban and rural areas. Welfare benefits reach all strata of society, from the marginalised to the poor in the upper castes, epitomising inclusive progress, he added. He urged for collective efforts to ensure that the fruits of progress are enjoyed by all citizens.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that Telangana was leading the nation in terms of economic growth. He pointed out that Telangana assumed the top spot in key economic indicators like the per capita income and the per capita electricity consumption. He attributed the success to disciplined fiscal management and equitable wealth distribution, positioning Telangana as a model for others. He also cited the NITI Aayog’s Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index, where Telangana’s poverty rate plummtted from from 13.18 percent in 2015-16 to a mere 5.88 percent in 2019-21, indicating the State’s economic growth.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt Independence Day wishes to the people, urging them to encourage unity in preserving the spirit of the freedom struggle. He called on the people of Telangana to participate in the conclusion of diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence, emphasising the collective responsibility to sustain and amplify the remarkable progress achieved by the State.