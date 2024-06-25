Gold chain snatched in Jagadgirigutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 11:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A two member gang flicked away with a gold chain from a woman at Jagadgirigutta on Tuesday. The snatchers targeted a housewife, Jyothi (54) at Ushodaya colony.

The victim was on a walk when the snatchers flicked away the gold chain, weighing around six tolas, from around her neck. The woman lost her balance and fell on the road, sustaining injuries.

In another case, at Jeedimetla, the offenders attempted to snatch away a gold chain from a girl. However, the girl managed to hold the chain firmly and in the melee the ornament fell on the road. The chain snatchers escaped from the place. The police formed special teams to nab the offenders.

Five day jail for five persons for moving on roads late night

A local court on Tuesday sentenced five daily wagers who were caught by the police for allegedly moving in suspicious manner late in the night to five days of imprisonment.

The five persons Mohd Zaker (28) a car driver, Mohd Asif (35) a plumber, Shaik Mohiuddin (26), Aijaz Khan (28) and Mohd Azam (28), all three labourers were caught by the Falaknuma police.

All of them were produced before the court. The court sentenced them to five day jail term. All of them were shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.