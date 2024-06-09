Hyderabad: Gang involved in mobile phone theft, chain snatching arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 04:14 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police arrested two gangs involved in theft of mobile phones and chain snatchings and seized huge property from them.

In the first case, the police arrested a couple Arun Kumar alias Nanny (23), and his wife Anuradha alias Nikki (20), along with Rambabu (20) and a minor boy.

“The four member gang targeted people sleeping on pavements and walking on the roads and forcefully took away their mobile phones and cash from them,” said DCP (East), R Giridhar.

In the second case, the police arrested a gang who are from Malkajgiri. The arrested persons B Samson (19), Madhu (19) and K Prashanth (21), formed a gang and were into stealing mobile phones and chains from pedestrians in and around Secunderabad.

After snatching the property, the gang was selling mobile phones to Mohammed Arif, Ilyas Afroz, Shaik Ali and Raju, for Rs. 3,000 who were again selling it to other people and making money, said the official.

All the arrested persons are remanded.