Gold rates on the decline in Hyderabad

Price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold has dropped from Rs. 57,410 on October 28 to Rs, 56,250 on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:19 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad are on the decline in Hyderabad after reaching an all-time high of Rs. 63,500 per 10 grams of 24 carat gold on October 28. Rate of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Tuesday has fallen to Rs. 61,360 showing a steady decline over the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold has dropped from Rs. 57,410 on October 28 to Rs, 56,250 on Tuesday.

The yellow metal was priced at Rs. 61,470 and Rs. 56,350 for 10 grams of 24 and 22 carats respectively yesterday.