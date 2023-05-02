Hyderabad Zoo visitors to pay more for tickets following price hike

The decision to do so was made during a meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT) that was chaired by Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park experience in the city is about to get a bit pricier, as the Forest department looks to increase revenues by hiking up the entry fee.

As per the new pricing structure, adults will now have to pay Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 80 on holidays and weekends, while children will have to pay Rs 45 on weekdays and Rs 55 on holidays and weekends.

The earlier ticket prices were set at Rs 60 for adults on weekdays and Rs 75 on weekends and holidays, with children’s tickets priced at Rs 40 on weekdays and Rs 50 on weekends and holidays. However, in an effort to generate more revenue, the Forest department has decided to increase the entry fee across the board.

It is not yet known when the new pricing structure will come into effect, but visitors to the Hyderabad zoo should be prepared to shell out a bit more for their tickets when it does.