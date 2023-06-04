Golf: Aditi Ashok shoots 68, sits second in Americas Open

By PTI Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

File Photo

Jersey City: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stayed in contention for the title as she carded 4-under 68 on the third day of the Mizuho Americas Open on the LPGA Tour here.

Despite a late bogey on a chilly and cloudy day, the 25-year-old was tied second behind the 20-year-old Rose Zhang, who is making her debut as a pro at the Liberty National Golf Club.

For the third time this season and for her third tournament in a row, Aditi is within five of the lead entering the final round.

In the two previous instances, she was tied second, losing in play-off at the JM Eagle LA Championship and was tied fifth at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

This year, Aditi has won once on the Ladies European Tour, where she has also been second once and third on another occasion and leads the Order of Merit.

After a bogey-free 67 on the first day, she carded an even par 72 on the second with two birdies against two bogeys. In the third round, she had five birdies in the first 10 holes.

The highlight was a hole out from the bunker for a birdie on Par-3 fourth hole. She looked set for another 67 before a bogey on Par-4 15th pulled her one back to 4-under for the day. Aditi had 25 putts.

At 9-under, Aditi is tied with Thailand‘s incredible Atthaya Thitikul (68-71-68) and American Cheyenne Knight (69-68-70). The leader Rose Zhang shot 66 after 70-69 on the first two days and is at 11-under.

Still seeking her first LPGA win, Aditi is known for her short game. Now she is reaping the benefits of working on her long game ahead of her seventh season on the LPGA.

“This golf course makes you think a lot. If you get the right angles and if you play it smart, I think it’s easier to not drop shots. At least that’s what I felt when I played the first round, so that’s what I tried to stick to. I think three bogeys so far is not too bad and hopefully I can keep that going,” she said.

With four birdies on the front nine, Zhang moved up to the top of the leader board by the turn. She continued with two more birdies on the 14th and 15th.

