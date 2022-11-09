Golf: Kapil Kumar takes round one lead at Telangana Golconda Masters

Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad golfer Milind Soni is in tied second sport on the opening day of the Telangana Masters at the Hyderabad Golf Course, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Delhi’s Kapil Kumar, the runner-up at the last PGTI event in Pune, continued his fine form despite injury concerns as he sizzled with a nine-under 61 to take the round one lead at the Telangana Golconda Masters at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) course.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old local amateur Milind Soni, playing at his home course, struck a brilliant seven-under 63 to be tied second with Gurugram’s Manu Gandas, a three-time winner on the PGTI this year.

Kapil Kumar sank seven birdies and an eagle for a bogey-free round. Kapil Kumar was off to a terrific start with birdies on the first four holes making a couple of conversions from 10 to 12 feet. An eagle on the par-5 eighth followed by a birdie on the ninth took Kapil to seven-under at the turn. Kumar produced a couple of great wedge shots on the 15th and 17th to add two more birdies to his flawless card.

Local amateur Milind Soni, who represented India at the Eisenhower Trophy earlier this year, also had a tremendous start to the week. Milind began the week with an eagle-two as he holed his approach from 134 yards on the first hole. With his approach game in top shape, the local lad went on to pick up four more birdies on the front-nine including three tap-ins.

Soni made further inroads on the back-nine with birdies on the 10th and 14th. He drove the green on the par-4 14th. The 17-year-old’s only blip was the bogey on the 17th where he found the water.