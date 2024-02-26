Golfer Aman guides young talents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:23 PM

Golfer Aman Raj with few of the young players at Meenakshi Complimentary Golf Clinic in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Asia’s top golfer, PGTI Winner and Asian Tour Player Aman Raj took centre stage at the New Driving Range, HGA Golf Club, where he attended the Meenakshi Complimentary Golf Clinic for budding golf enthusiasts in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event was aimed not only to promote the sport but also to impart the finer nuances of golf and guide 30 young talents on pursuing a career in golf. The purpose of the clinic was to inspire and motivate them to improve their game and adopt the path to success.

The 27-years-old Aman is regarded as one of the successful Indian golfers, who turned professional in April 2016 as the no. 1 amateur in India, winning the PGTI emerging player of the year title the same year with the highest earning among all the rookies during the season. He won his first professional tournament in the Jaipur Open in 2018 and is among the top 5 consistent players in the PTGI Order of Merit.

Addressing golf enthusiasts in the Meenakshi Golf clinic participants, he said, “As I stand here as a professional golfer and it is my duty to pass on the torch. These youngsters have the potential to shape the future of Indian golf and I am thrilled to be part of this clinic hosted by Meenakshi.”