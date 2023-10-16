Good outing for Lahari Lions at Telangana Premier Golf League

Hyderabad: Lahari Lions impressed in the third round with four of their golfers Vivek Chandrasekhar, Akram Khan, Manikanth V and Sanjay Gaddipati securing all three points with a dominant performance to earn 15 points in the ongoing Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League on Monday.

MYK Strikers added 14.5 points to stay third in the leaderboard. Team TeeOff, Celebrity Stingers, and Sreenidhian Thunderbolts also scored 14.5 points each. TeeOff and the Stingers share second Spot at 25.5 points.

Thunderbolts, who had just registered seven points from the first two matches combined, moved to 7th on the team leaderboard at 21.5 points. Atum Chargers continued their steady run, adding further 14 points to their name with a total points counting to 25 points.

Arya Warriors and Deccan Nawabs scored 13.5 points each. The Chargers are in fourth place with the Warriors collecting 24.5, and the Lions have 24 points. With two more rounds to go, the top eight teams will progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

