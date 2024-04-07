Good outing for Sai Karteek in FNCC Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek recorded victories in the second round and final qualifying round clashes in the ongoing FNCC All India Men's 5 Lac Tennis Tournament.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 11:07 PM

Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek recorded victories in the second round and final qualifying round clashes in the ongoing FNCC All India Men's 5 Lac Tennis Tournament.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek recorded victories in the second round and final qualifying round clashes in the ongoing FNCC All India Men’s 5 Lac Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the second round qualifying game, he defeated Tewari Prajwal Prasanna of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-4 and later beat Choudhary Priyanshu of Rajasthan 6-4, 6-2 in the final qualifying clash.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Sai Karthik makes winning start

Results: Qualifying 2nd round: Khate Vilasier (1) (NG) bt Muppana Shiva Shankar (TS) 6-0, 6-1; Chawla Bikramjeet Singh (DL) bt V Dhiraj Reddy (TS) 6-4, 6-3; Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (2)(TS) bt Tewari Prajwal Prasanna (MH) 6-2, 6-4; Choudhary Priyanshu (RJ) bt Pullela Sandilya (TS) 6-3, 6-1; Shekhawat Rishiraj (RJ) bt Lanka Suhith Reddy (3)(TS) 6-3, 2-6,10-7; Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) bt Dandu Trishant Reddy (TS) 6-0, 6-1; Balsekar Aditya (MH)bt Shasank Teertha (TS)7-6(3),6-4; Tanik Gupta (MP) bt Ganagama Naishik Reddy (TS) 6-4,6-4; Dev Javia (5)(GJ) bt Hitesh Chauhan (DL) 6-3, 6-2; Rajeshwar Reddy Patolla (TS) bt Akhil Kumar Reddy Devarapalli (TS) 7-5,6-7(4),10-1; Lohith Bathrinath (TN) bt Jay Prakash Pawar (MH) 6-2, 6-0; Bushan Haobam (MN) bt Ananth Mani Muni (AP)6-1, 6-4; Moksh Puri (DL) bt Banoth Jay Chandra (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Rahane Nishith Nilesh (MH) bt Yagnesh Pampari (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Sagolshem Bhicky (MN) bt Selvaraj Carwyn (TN) 4-6,6-3, 10-5; Ricky Chaudhary (DL) bt Rohit Biswas (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Final Qualifying Round: Khate Vilasier (1) (NG) bt Chawla Bikramjeet Singh (DL) 6-1, 6-1; Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (2)(TS) bt Choudhary Priyanshu (RJ)6-4, 6-2; Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) bt Shekhawat Rishiraj (RJ) 6-3, 6-3; Balsekar Aditya (4) (MH) bt Tanik Gupta (MP) 6-0, 6-4; Dev Javia (5)(GJ) bt Rajeshwar Reddy Patolla (TS) 6-3, 6-1; Lohith Bathrinath (TN) bt Bushan Haobam (MN) 7-6(7), 6-1; Rahane Nishith Nilesh (MH) bt Moksh Puri (DL) 6-4,6-4; Sagolshem Bhicky (MN) bt Ricky Chaudhary (DL) 6-3,6-4.