Good outing for Sai Karteek in FNCC Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek recorded victories in the second round and final qualifying round clashes in the ongoing FNCC All India Men’s 5 Lac Tennis Tournament at Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad on Sunday.
In the second round qualifying game, he defeated Tewari Prajwal Prasanna of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-4 and later beat Choudhary Priyanshu of Rajasthan 6-4, 6-2 in the final qualifying clash.
Results: Qualifying 2nd round: Khate Vilasier (1) (NG) bt Muppana Shiva Shankar (TS) 6-0, 6-1; Chawla Bikramjeet Singh (DL) bt V Dhiraj Reddy (TS) 6-4, 6-3; Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (2)(TS) bt Tewari Prajwal Prasanna (MH) 6-2, 6-4; Choudhary Priyanshu (RJ) bt Pullela Sandilya (TS) 6-3, 6-1; Shekhawat Rishiraj (RJ) bt Lanka Suhith Reddy (3)(TS) 6-3, 2-6,10-7; Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) bt Dandu Trishant Reddy (TS) 6-0, 6-1; Balsekar Aditya (MH)bt Shasank Teertha (TS)7-6(3),6-4; Tanik Gupta (MP) bt Ganagama Naishik Reddy (TS) 6-4,6-4; Dev Javia (5)(GJ) bt Hitesh Chauhan (DL) 6-3, 6-2; Rajeshwar Reddy Patolla (TS) bt Akhil Kumar Reddy Devarapalli (TS) 7-5,6-7(4),10-1; Lohith Bathrinath (TN) bt Jay Prakash Pawar (MH) 6-2, 6-0; Bushan Haobam (MN) bt Ananth Mani Muni (AP)6-1, 6-4; Moksh Puri (DL) bt Banoth Jay Chandra (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Rahane Nishith Nilesh (MH) bt Yagnesh Pampari (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Sagolshem Bhicky (MN) bt Selvaraj Carwyn (TN) 4-6,6-3, 10-5; Ricky Chaudhary (DL) bt Rohit Biswas (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Final Qualifying Round: Khate Vilasier (1) (NG) bt Chawla Bikramjeet Singh (DL) 6-1, 6-1; Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (2)(TS) bt Choudhary Priyanshu (RJ)6-4, 6-2; Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) bt Shekhawat Rishiraj (RJ) 6-3, 6-3; Balsekar Aditya (4) (MH) bt Tanik Gupta (MP) 6-0, 6-4; Dev Javia (5)(GJ) bt Rajeshwar Reddy Patolla (TS) 6-3, 6-1; Lohith Bathrinath (TN) bt Bushan Haobam (MN) 7-6(7), 6-1; Rahane Nishith Nilesh (MH) bt Moksh Puri (DL) 6-4,6-4; Sagolshem Bhicky (MN) bt Ricky Chaudhary (DL) 6-3,6-4.