Google Doodle pays tribute to Alan Rickman’s ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’ character

By IANS Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

New Delhi: Google Doodle on Sunday paid homage to British acting legend Alan Rickman‘s performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”.

The actor, popular for playing potions master Severus Snape in the fantasy magical universe of “Harry Potter” among other roles, starred in the play “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” on April 30, 1987.

The Broadway presentation had a significant role in launching Rickman’s career in the entertainment industry after he left his job as a graphic designer.

Besides his most famous character of Professor Snape in the screen adaptation of JK Rowling‘s books, Rickman played key roles such as Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” and won a Bafta Award for playing the Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”.

He was also known for playing screen villains, including the role of Judge Turpin opposite Johnny Depp in 2007s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”.

Rickman died on January 14, 2016 at the age of 69 following a battle with cancer.

Some of his last performances were in the Coen Brothers’ film “Gambit”, as Ronald Reagan in “Lee Daniels”, “The Butler”, and a humorous King Louis XIV in “A Little Chaos”.