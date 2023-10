Google Launched Earthquake Alert System On Smartphones | Google Safety Tool | Telangana Today

We delve into how this new Android earthquake alert system works and how you can enable it on your device

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Google has just launched a system that will change the way we receive earthquake alerts on our phones. We delve into how this new Android earthquake alert system works and how you can enable it on your device.

