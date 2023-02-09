Google loses $100 billion after chatbot Bard’s incorrect answer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Just a few days ago, Google launched its own version of language model Bard which was touted to be a competition to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

But if what happened lately is to be taken under consideration, the interactive chatbot might do more harm to Google than any of its other adversaries.

Google showcased its latest work at an event that was live-streamed on YouTube last night. The ‘Live from Paris’ event put the focus on AI with Google briefly talking about the Bard chatbot.

And an incorrect answer Bard gave has caused chaos, which led to a dip in the company’s shares. Bard claimed in its answer to a question about the James Webb Space Telescope that it was one of the first to take the first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system.

But it turns out that NASA confirmed that the pictures were taken by a different telescope. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, experienced its biggest fall in three months. Alphabet shares slid as much as 9% during regular trading with volumes nearly three times the 50-day moving average.

Interestingly, Google’s event took place a day after Microsoft held a surprise event with OpenAI, announcing AI features in the Bing search and Edge browser.