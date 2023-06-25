Google Meet unveils ‘companion mode check-in’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Google has unveiled a new feature called ‘companion mode check-in’ for the video communication service Google Meet in a blog post.

Identifying individuals in meetings who join from conference rooms becomes a hassle as typically they come by the name of the room itself. With the introduction of this latest feature, users joining a meeting from a conference room can use their devices to check in to that specific room.

“You can use companion mode to join a Google Meet video meeting on a second screen. In Companion mode, your mic and video are turned off to avoid any audio feedback,” they wrote.

This new feature aims to overcome the anonymity that arises when conference rooms are represented as a collective entity during virtual meetings. By using the companion mode, participants can ensure that their names are displayed, making others aware of their presence in the meeting.

The room check-in functionality will be enabled by default, providing a seamless experience for users. However, administrators have the option to disable this feature, depending on their requirements or preferences.