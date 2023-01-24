Google plans to demo its search AI chatbot features and unveil 20 new products

The new demo AI version is likely to focus on Google’s priorities like safety issues, tackle misinformation, and ensure factual accuracy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: After the launch of ChatGPT last year, Google is planning to demonstrate an AI version of its search engine with an AI chatbot this year. Alongside, Google is also planning to launch over 20 new products.

As per the source, Google seems to be focusing more on AI amid ChatGPT’s gaining popularity in recent months as it has raised questions about the future of traditional search engines.

ChatGPT developed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI can perform numerous functions like generating human-like text, responding to questions, composing music, and rewriting code, among other functions. All this has led to speculation that the new AI-powered chatbot could replace Google and other search engines in the near future.

But as per reports from ‘Insider’, former Google employees and AI experts have said that the new chatbot is unlikely to replace Google because of inaccuracies in its responses.

According to the ‘New York Times’, a spokesperson of Google responded by saying that Google keeps testing its AI technology internally to make sure it is safe and helpful, and very soon the company may share more details on the same.

With tech companies focusing on new technologies, especially AI, it would be interesting to see how these companies will fare against one another. At the same time, it also signals the increasing importance of Artificial Intelligence in the modern world and its impact on humans.