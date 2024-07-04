KCR blames political leadership for Telangana’s sufferings in undivided AP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 10:52 PM

BRS president KCR during a meeting with Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee and poet MLC Goreti Venkanna at his Erravelli residence.

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao holds the political leadership responsible for the long-standing river water disputes and agricultural losses of Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He said due to unfair distribution of river water and careless attitude of Telangana’s past political leadership, farmers of the region suffered for decades in undivided State.

During a meeting with Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee and poet MLC Goreti Venkanna at his Erravelli residence, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out deliberate betrayals in electricity and agriculture sectors that worsened the situation for farmers. He praised the role of poets, artistes, and intellectuals in spreading the ideologies that led to the Telangana movement.

He emphasised that the TRS’s political efforts were crucial in securing statehood for Telangana. Reflecting on his decade-long governance, Chandrashekhar Rao said the 10 years were used to correct the mistakes of the past six decades, ensuring ideal progress for Telangana.

On the occasion, Goreti Venkanna presented his poetry books to Chandrashekhar Rao following which they discussed about Telangana’s literature, culture, and politics. MLCs S Madhusudhanachari, Seri Subhash Reddy, former MLA A Jeevan Reddy and others were also present.