Government Degree College in Bhadrachalam gets autonomous status

GDC, Bhadrachalam is the first college in Kothagudem district to get autonomous status.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 06:47 PM

A view of Government Degree College (GDC), Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: In a milestone achievement for Government Degree College (GDC), Bhadrachalam in the district University Grants Commission conferred autonomous status on the college, accredited with NAAC B grade.

GDC, Bhadrachalam is the first college in Kothagudem district and the second one in erstwhile Khammam to get autonomous status as SR & BGNR College, Khammam secured autonomous status sometime back. It stands among the 20 best government colleges in the State.

Established in 1980, GDC, Bhadrachalam has been playing a crucial role in imparting higher education in English and Telugu mediums to students in the agency villages for the past 44 years. The college introduced postgraduate (PG) courses in 2006.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the GDC principal Lieutenant Dr. K John Milton informed that autonomous status has been granted for a period of five years from the academic year 2024-25 to 2028-29. Efforts are being made to secure NAAC A grade in the days to come.

The process of administration and academic learning has been digitised as payment of fees as well as applying for certificates is being done online. There are four computer labs equipped with 130 state-of-art computers.

A digital library integrated with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) developed and maintained from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur gives access to innumerable e-journals to students, he said.

In the previous academic year as many as 1092 students enrolled in degree courses and over 250 in PG courses. In the current academic year admissions are still going on and as many as 1,200 students are expected to enroll for degree courses, Lieutenant Milton noted.

The college Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator Dr. V Kameshwar Rao informed that a letter has been written to the registrar Kakatiya University, to which the college is affiliated to, seeking accord to constitute Governing Body, Academic Council and Board of Studies.

As soon as the college gets approval from the university, steps would be taken to formulate new courses within the nomenclature specified by UGC to introduce courses ensuring employability and enhance skills of students, he added.