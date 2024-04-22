Telangana: Inter results at 11 am on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: The results of intermediate students appeared for first and second year examinations during Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), March 2024 (both General and Vocational streams) will be declared at 11 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The results will be released by Principal Secretary, Education, Burra Venkatesham and Secretary, TS BIE, Shruthi Ojha. After declaration of results, for the convenience of students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available on websites including https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in