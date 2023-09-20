Government urges caution for Indians in Canada

Indian nationals residing in or traveling to Canada are strongly advised to avoid regions and venues that have witnessed such incidents in the past.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:13 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: In response to the escalating incidents of anti-India activities, politically-condoned hate crimes, and criminal violence in Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals currently residing in Canada and those planning to travel to the country to exercise extreme caution and vigilance.

The advisory stated, ” Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.”

The advisory further stated that Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver will maintain active communication with Canadian authorities to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. Indian students in Canada, in particular, are advised to exercise the utmost caution and remain vigilant in light of the deteriorating security environment.

Additionally, all Indian nationals and students from India residing in Canada are encouraged to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites. Registration can also be completed via the MADAD portal (madad.gov.in). This registration process will enable the High Commission and Consulates General to establish better connections with Indian citizens in Canada and provide swift assistance in the event of emergencies or unforeseen incidents.