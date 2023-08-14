Government’s initiatives revived caste based occupations: Nalgonda MLA

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Monday said the State government was committed to encourage caste-based occupations, which would play a key role in strengthening the rural economy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:12 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Monday said the State government was committed to encourage caste-based occupations, which would play a key role in strengthening the rural economy.

Distributing cheques for the financial assistance scheme of Rs.1 lakh to 300 beneficiaries, Bhupal Reddy said several schemes like the integrated fisheries development scheme and sheep unit distribution improved the income of fishermen and shepherd community in the State. In addition to this, the State government also took up several schemes to help weavers.

These welfare schemes have resulted in financial development of people of different castes by improving their income, he added.

Also Read Money Heist in Nalgonda: Burglars flee with Rs 23 lakh from SBI ATM