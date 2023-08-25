Governor, CM KCR inaugurate places of worship at new Secretariat complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of communal harmony, a temple, mosque and church have been inaugurated on the same day within the premises of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat complex on Friday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao jointly inaugurated the three places of worship and participated in the respective rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the State government was making all efforts to preserve communal harmony and peace in Telangana. He highlighted the improved mosque, which replaces an earlier structure from the Nizam’s era. He said the construction of these three places of worship, served as a good example of communal amity and should be replicated nation-wide.

“We set a best example of how three brothers can work together, pray, and live in peace and harmony. Entire India can learn from this,” he said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao initially inaugurated the newly constructed Nalla Pochamma temple where they participated in the rituals. Later, they ceremonially cut a cake to mark the church’s inauguration, in the presence of Ministers and senior officials. They also inaugurated the mosque on the occasion.

Both the temple and the mosque were damaged due to fall of the debris on them during the construction of new State Secretariat complex last year.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao who learnt about the incident, decided to rebuild both the places of worship spaciously at the government’s expense.

After some Christian leaders also approached him and made a request, he asked the officials to construct a church as well in the new Secretariat complex.

Several Ministers, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, and various religious leaders, also attended the ceremony.