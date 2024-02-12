Probe irregularities in promotions of senior professors in OU: AISF urge Governor

The AISF OU Council also wrote to University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar urging him to initiate an enquiry into the issue

Hyderabad: The All India Students’ Federation on Monday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of the Osmania University, to initiate a thorough and impartial investigation into irregularities in promotions of senior professors in the OU.

In an email, AISF OU Council Secretary Satya Nelli requested the Governor to constitute a new review committee comprising neutral and independent individuals, such as retired high court or a senior bureaucrat to probe the issue.

Expressing concerns over appointments of several senior professors, whose qualifications appears to be in question, Satya believed that there was evidence suggesting that some professors may not possess required credentials or may have fabricated research achievements through forged documents or misleading publications.

