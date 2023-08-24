MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy inducted into Telangana Cabinet

Mahender Reddy filled the lone position vacated by Eatela Rajender two years ago. With his induction, the Cabinet now has full 18 members including the Chief Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: MLC Patnam Mahender was sworn in as the newest member of the Telangana State Cabinet on Thursday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Several Ministers, elected representatives and the party leaders attended the brief ceremony. Mahender Reddy’s family members were also present. Mahender Reddy filled the lone position vacated by Eatela Rajender two years ago. With his induction, the Cabinet now has full 18 members including the Chief Minister.

Mahender Reddy served as Transport Minister between 2014 and 2018 in the first government after Telangana formation. However, he lost the 2018 Assembly elections for Tandur to Congress candidate Pilot Rohith Reddy who later joined the BRS. It may be noted that Rohith Reddy who played a key role in the alleged poaching attempts of the BJP which were caught on camera, was retained to contest again from Tandur constituency.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao reportedly had a meeting for over 15 minutes before the swearing-in ceremony. Later, they posed for a picture with the entire Cabinet.

Also Read Telangana invites global tenders to auction 25 lakh tonnes of paddy