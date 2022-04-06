Governor Tamilisai denies differences with State govt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaking with mediapersons in New Delhi. Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Protocol can’t be viewed from the narrow prism of a Constitutional office and certainly not as a one-way street for implementation of formal rules and procedures. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan may have just stirred a Hornet’s Nest on the issue of protocol and even going a step further in issuing a veiled threat to the State government stating that “she chose not to enforce special powers vested with her since she is a friendly person.”

The Governor was speaking with mediapersons in New Delhi after what she described as a ‘casual’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who initially denied having any differences with the TRS government, however, switched pitch to state that the Governor’s office should not be insulted and that she would leave it to the people of Telangana to “judge the government’s action towards the Governor’s office including breach of protocol in some instances.”

Tamilisai Soundararajan seemed particularly peeved by the fact that the State government decided to skip the customary Governor’s address that kick-starts the Budget session. She said would have appreciated the State government’s efforts if she was allowed to address the Legislature. She, however, failed to mention that she had not issued orders to prorogue the Monsoon session held last year. Since it was a continuing session, the State government was well within its rights to skip the Governor’s address during the Budget session.

“I never made controversial remarks,” she said, but in the same breath, added that she was not enforcing her special powers (on the State government) and categorically stated that she will not accept everything that the government proposes or endorses. “The State government should respect the Governor’s office since it is Constitutional institution,” she said.

The Governor went on to say that there were other instances of breach of protocol, and sought to know if the Chief Secretary was not aware of the protocols. “The District Collectors and Superintendents of Police also are aware of the protocols,” she said, hinting about the absence of the Ministers and other officials to receive her during her visits to various pilgrim centres in the State. “Is this the way a Governor is treated?” she asked.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, however, conveniently sought to justify her action in rejecting the State government’s recommendation to nominate Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under the Governor’s quota, stating that it had nothing to do with politics. “The nomination was rejected as he was not fit to be nominated under that quota. I, as a Constitutional Head, have to follow the law and the system. They (the government) cannot force me to accept,” she said.

The Governor, it may be recalled had kept her decision on the candidature of Kaushik Reddy for the MLC seat pending for several weeks despite repeated requests from the State government, before finally rejecting the proposal. Similarly, she is also said to have raised objections over the appointment of AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jaffrey as Pro-tem Chairman of the Legislative Council and advised the government to appoint a full-time Chairman instead. It was only after the State government wrote back citing various instances of appointing Pro-tem Chairman in the past that she cleared the proposal.

The Governor said her office was always open and the Chief Minister or Ministers can come and discuss with her any issue. “I am straight forward and I function with transparency. I always wish for good relations with the government,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .