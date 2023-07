| Govt Appoints Govardhan Reddy As In Charge Chairman For Telangana Food Commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders placing Govardhan Reddy, member of the Telangana State Food Commission as its in- charge Chairman with effect from May 7, 2023.

He will continue to be the in-charge chairman till a regular chairman was appointed.