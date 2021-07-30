Govt committed for urban development: KTR

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao reminded about the projects and basic amenities programme being taken up in Hyderabad – the largest municipal corporation in the State.

Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the State Government was committed for development of towns and efforts were not confined to achieving temporary goals but to achieve long term goals.

Addressing a high level meeting to discuss measures to be taken up for comprehensive development of municipalities in Telangana at ASCI here on Thursday, the Minister reminded about the projects and basic amenities programme being taken up in Hyderabad – the largest municipal corporation in the State.

During the meeting, the Minister interacted with urban planning experts and senior officials from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other States. During the six hour long marathon meeting, the officials stressed upon the need to keep future needs of cities and towns in mind while framing plans.

Experts and officials made valuable suggestions pertaining to the development activities to be taken up in municipalities. They said the requirements of towns and urban areas, especially in terms of infrastructure have changed drastically and insisted to frame plans in tune with rapid urbanisation.

Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to keep in mind that towns were the economic engines of the country and the State. The process of undertaking development in towns should be carried out in accordance with local conditions and the future needs of the respective towns. The Telangana Municipal Department should be prepared in this regard, the Minister said.

He suggested that a team of municipal officials visit the other States to study the ideal practices and laws regarding urban development and future planning. The Minister hoped that performance of officials would enhance by holding such extensive brainstorming sessions, adding that he would like to participate in similar meetings on various topics in the future.

