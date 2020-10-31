Govt committed to welfare of tribals: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 9:04 pm 9:13 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was striving hard for realising ideals of tribal hero Kumram Bheem.

In a press statement, Indrakaran recalled that Bheem had waged war against the then establishment of Nizam government seeking rights over their resources, Jal, Jangal and Jameen (Water, Forest and Land). He stated the legend brought together Adivasis and led a movement. Bheem continues to rouse the spirit of fighting among the aboriginal tribals for several decades, he added.

The Minister stated that the government was always committed for the welfare of the tribals. He cited conversion of tribal hamlets into Gram Panchayats, helping them to realise their long standing dream — self-governance. He recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had once visited Jodeghat and offered homage to Bheem in 2014.

