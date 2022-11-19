Govt hospitals to be developed on par with corporate hospitals: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar said that the state government was committed to develop government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said that the state government was committed to develop government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

The Minister inaugurated a scanning machine in the mother and child health center here on Saturday. Later, he conducted a review meeting with doctors and other staff to discuss the steps to be taken for the development of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the promises made to the people were being fulfilled one after another. As part of it, modern equipment was being provided to government hospitals to provide quality treatment to the poor on par with corporate hospitals.

Government hospitals in Telangana were neglected in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and people failed to get adequate medical facilities. Unable to afford money in private hospitals, a majority of the poor people died.

However, the situation in government hospitals has changed after the formation of Telangana state. Considering public health as vital to achieve a healthy Telangana, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao has taken steps to develop hospitals. Besides modernizing hospitals, different measures were also being taken to provide corporate level treatment.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, DMHO Dr Zuveria and others were present.