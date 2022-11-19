KCR turns ‘grama swarajyam’ into reality in Telangana: Kodad MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Kodad M LA Bollam Malliah Yadav was laying foundation stone for development works at Nadigudem in Suryapet district on Saturday.

Suryapet: Kodad MLA Bollam Malliah Yadav on Saturday said villages in the State were witnessing comprehensive development.

Laying the foundation stone for CC roads in Naidigudem, Mallaiah Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working with a vision for development of villages as well as improving the livelihood of people in rural areas. The multi-pronged strategy adopted by the Chief Minister had strengthened the rural economy besides ensuring basic amenities in the villages. The villages were witnessing development on par with towns in the State regarding living conditions, he added. A qualitative change visible in rural areas was indicating the vision of the Chief Minister for equal development of the State.

He reminded that it was only the government of Telangana in the country that was extending funds to grama panchayats every month. He pointed out that the State government was extending Rs 9,916 crore to grama panchayats every year for developmental works. All the grama panchayats were provided a tractor for collections of household waste, which has improved cleanliness in the villages. Every house in the villages was also getting supply safe drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha, he said, adding that Chandrashekhar Rao had made ‘grama swarajyam’, dreamt by Mahatma Gandhi, into a reality in Telangana.