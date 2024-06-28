| Govt Likely To Appoint New Chairman And Vice Chairmen For Tgche

Govt likely to appoint new Chairman and Vice-Chairmen for TGCHE

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) former head department of agricultural economics, Prof. Aldas Janaiah is said to be among the frontrunners for the TGCHE Chairman position.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 28 June 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: A major shakeup of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is said to be on the cards with the State government contemplating a fresh team, complete a new Chairman and two Vice-Chairmen.

According to sources, Janaiah, a native of Nalgonda, had quit his academic position in the PJTSAU last year and worked for the Congress party in drafting its manifesto for the State Legislative Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi University former Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy and former Registrar of the university, Prof. T Krishna Rao too are in the race. Prof. Rao, according to sources, is close to the Congress party’s bigwigs and trying his luck for the position.

The selection of Vice-Chancellors for different State Universities is also in the process. Officials sources point out to this to say that the TGCHE has three top positions and those do not make it, could get a VC position.

The State government may retain Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, who is also in the Vice Chancellor race, in his current position as secretary TGCHE. Prof. R Limbadri, Prof. V Venkata Ramana and Prof. SK Mahmood, who have been appointed under the BRS government, are presently continuing as TGCHE Chairman and Vice Chairmen respectively.